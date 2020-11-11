Demolition begins on ‘landmark’ former Aberdeen hotel

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A former Aberdeen hotel could be completely demolished by Christmas, developers have revealed.

The diggers are on site at the Hilton Treetops, which closed suddenly in February.

They blamed “difficult trading conditions” for the move, though they said there was potential for the venue to reopen in the future.

The site was purchased by Kintore-based property developers Malcolm Allan Housebuilders who have kept their plans for the historic hotel under wraps.

They decided to demolish the hotel, with works starting three weeks ago.

It is hoped the site will be cleared by Christmas, allowing the developers to start on their next project.

Bruce Allan, director of Malcolm Allan Housebuilders, revealed that they decided to knock down the former hotel because of a lack of demand for accommodation like that in Aberdeen.

He said: “It’s not of use anymore as a hotel as the market capacity in Aberdeen means it is not sustainable.

“Just look at the number of hotels in the city that have recently gone into liquidation.

“There is no demand for any more hotels here.”

The property developer did not disclose any details of what their plans are for the site, which was highly coveted when it was put up for sale.

Mr Allan added: “We are just considering our options at the moment and are focused on clearing the area and making it safe.”

The Hilton Treetops hotel was opened in 1964 and is a 6.75-acre site.

Ward councillor Martin Greig described the Treetops as a “major landmark” in the area.