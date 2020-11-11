17 pupils at Aberdeen secondary school self-isolating following positive Covid-19 test

Something went wrong - please try again later.

17 pupils at an Aberdeen secondary school are self-isolating after a positive Covid-19 case was recorded there.

The young people at Aberdeen Grammar School will be given work to do at home for 14 days after being identified as close contacts of a pupil with the virus in S3.

The positive case was discovered late this afternoon but there is no evidence of transmission in the school.

An extensive investigation was launched by the school’s leadership team and the situation was assessed by Public Health officials.

They recommended that a group of 17 pupils self-isolate.

Letters are being sent out to families to advise them of the current situation.

In it, the school moves to reassure parents that there is no evidence of transmission within the premises.

It reads: “I appreciate that this news may be unsettling for you. I want to reassure parents and carers that there is no evidence of transmission of Covid-19 within the school and that the school has good control measures in place.

“All other young people will continue to attend school as normal due to the effectiveness of control measures in place.

“During your child’s period of self-isolation, we will arrange for home learning materials to be made available through your child’s Google classroom.

“Principal Teacher Pupil Support will be in touch by Friday to ensure that your child understands the arrangements.”

Ward councillor Martin Greig said: “It is reassuring that the relevant individuals have been identified and separated from the school environment.

“The school is managed very well so the procedures to protect pupils and staff have been actioned quickly. Hopefully any infection has been thoroughly contained and those involved will recover quickly.”