Investigation launched to establish cause of Aberdeen primary school blaze

A joint investigation has been launched to establish the cause of a fire at a derelict primary school building in Aberdeen.

Fire crews are working alongside police as inquiries continue into the incident at the former Bucksburn Primary School, more recently known as Brimmond Primary School, on Inverurie Road last night.

Flames could be seen ripping through the premises and bursting through the roof of the building, which has lain empty since 2013.

Police helped ensure nearby areas remained safe by aiding traffic management with the A96 Inverurie Road closed northbound between Oldmeldrum Road and Stoneywood Road.

The road reopened at 9.40am this morning.

Despite there being no danger to nearby properties, residents are being advised to keep doors and windows shut due to the amount of smoke in the air.

A police statement said: “Around 9.55pm on Wednesday, 11 November 2020, police were called to a report of a fire within a derelict school building in Inverurie Road, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services remain in attendance and a joint investigation will be carried out to establish the cause of the fire.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police.”

Information can be passed to the emergency services by calling 101.

Images taken today show the extend of the damage left by the fire.

The unused building now sits a dilapidated wreck and beyond repair with a scorched roof and blackened walls.

Scottish Water confirmed appliances had stopped and water is beginning restored to customers affected this morning.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have successfully put out the fire at the former Bucksburn Primary School on Inverurie Road, #Bucksburn #AB21

Appliances have stopped being used and water is restoring to customers affected this morning.https://t.co/eUkgaNTadK — Scottish Water (@scottish_water) November 12, 2020

A statement said: “Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have successfully put out the fire at Bucksburn Primary School on Inverurie Road.

“Appliances have stopped being used and water is restoring to customers affected this morning.

“While the supply is being restored please be aware that you may experience no water supply, low and intermittent pressure or discoloured water.

“If you have experienced flooding due to this incident and need support, please call.”