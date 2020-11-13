North-east rail passengers facing delays due to signalling fault

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Commuters are facing delays this morning due to a signalling fault in Dundee.

Trains between Aberdeen and Edinburgh are running at reduced speeds with emergency repair works under way to a damaged drain near the railway.

A ScotRail statement said: “We’re still seeing disruption in the Dundee area due to the damaged drain near the railway.

“The local authority is working to repair this, and dig a channel to divert water away, currently, it’s affecting the signalling system, meaning fewer trains can run.

“This disruption is affecting Edinburgh – Arbroath and Glasgow Queen Street to Aberdeen services.

“Once again we thank you for your patience.

“Hopefully, we’ll be able to get services running normally again, once these emergency repair works are complete.”

Disruption is expected to continue until noon.