REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: 1,357 new positive Covid-19 cases recorded in past 24 hours, including 65 in the north and north-east

A further 65 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the north and north-east in the past 24 hours.

A total of 56 deaths have reported across Scotland in that same time frame, although none locally.

A total of 1,357 people across the country have received positive results over the past 24 hours.

The total number of positive cases in Scotland since the outbreak began is now 79,017, with the new cases representing 6.8% of newly tested individuals.

There have been 3,224 deaths in total.

A total of 1,228 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 96 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,072,643 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 993,626 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 50 new cases in Grampian since yesterday. The north-east’s total is now 3,810.

The total of positive cases in the Highlands stands at 1,254 after 13 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

The Western Isles registered two new cases across the same timeframe, meaning their total now sits at 74.

Orkney and Shetland have not recorded any cases in the past 24 hours, with their total number of positive cases since the beginning of the outbreak remaining at 35 and 70 respectively.