North-east universities offering additional support to students over the holiday

North-east universities have welcomed plans to ensure students can spend Christmas at home and are ready to provide additional support to those remaining on campus during the holidays.

The Scottish Government announced the new measures on Wednesday.

Students can return home without any restrictions, but are advised to only go out for essential reasons and exercise for two weeks before going home for the festive break.

They will also be offered a new “30-minute” coronavirus test prior to travelling.

In response to the announcement, a spokesperson for Aberdeen University said: “The university has been involved in discussions with the Scottish Government and the rest of the sector and we are now preparing to deliver what has been announced.”

The university also has plans in place for students, who wish to remain on campus during the winter break, with a range of events and activities that students can engage with virtually and in person, including out-of-hours support.

Robert Gordon University’s support services will also be available during the holidays to ensure students’ health and well-being is looked after.

A spokesperson for RGU said: “We will have staff on hand to help with any student needs or concerns and our counselling service will be increasing in capacity.

“All of our support is tailored to meet individual circumstances and we will continue to ensure we address students’ needs during the festive period.

“The safety and wellbeing of our students has always been at the top of our priorities throughout the pandemic and this remains the case.”