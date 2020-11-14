Man admits asking child to watch him defecate in Aberdeen garden

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man preyed on a five-old-child playing in her garden as he exposed himself and forced her to watch him defecate.

Stewart Murray appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court via video link yesterday after pleading guilty to public indecency and entering female toilets.

Fiscal depute Christy Ward told the court three children, all under the age of 10-years-old, were playing in their communal garden on June 8 when Murray entered.

She said one of their mothers had been watching them through the kitchen window and asked them to play closer when she seen Murray enter.

Initially she wasn’t concerned as the garden is often used by other people and one group she is aware of.

The 47-year-old asked the young child to show him around the garden as the other two picked flowers.

Murray then asked her to “watch him defecate” as he pulled down his trousers and began to in front of her, the court heard.

The child closed her eyes and when her sister heard her shout “yuck” she ran over to get her and they immediately went to tell their mother.

On June 12 and July 18 2019, Murray also entered the female toilets at Aberdeen Sports Village when employees, and on one occasion a 15-year-old girl, were using the facilities.

One employee noticed that a unisex sticker had been placed over the female sign and this was later gone when Murray left the premises.

His solicitor, Paul Barnett, asked the court to defer sentencing to obtain criminal justice social work reports and a restriction of liberty order assessment.

Mr Barnett made no motion for bail as his client was remanded in custody.

Sheriff William Summers will continue to consider whether there was a sexual element to his crime on June 8 and will later decide if Murray should be placed on the sex offenders’ register.

The case will call again in January next year.