House prices in some parts of Scotland have almost quadrupled since the men’s national team last qualified for a major tournament.

Property prices have shot up since Scotland played at the 1998 Word Cup in France, when a typical home north of the border cost just £66,127.

Today the average sale price is 183% higher at £187,090, according to a new report from solicitor estate agents Aberdein Considine.

Costs doubled in every part of Scotland and trebled in 11 local authority areas including Highland, Moray, Angus, Perth and Kinross, Glasgow and Stirling.

Aberdeen noted a 144% increase with the average price today being £175,992 compared to £72,194.

Aberdeenshire underwent a similar but higher increase with costs rising 181%, from £74,293 to £208,393.

Price rises in the Highlands were even higher, increasing from £59,037 to £194,024 – a 229% growth.

A 205% increase in Moray was noted with homes now being around £180,151 compared to £59,068.

Property has been a consistent performer in Scotland for any investor who has long-term value growth as their goal.” Alan Cumming

Alan Cumming, national estate agency director at Aberdein Considine, said the figure underlined why people should “play the long game” when it comes to property.

“It’s easy to get distracted by short-term fluctuations in property prices, but what this data shows is a universal upward trend over an extended period,” he said.

“If you think about all of the global events that have taken place over this period – the dotcom bubble, 9/11, the global financial crisis, multiple oil price crashes and coronavirus – they all had a short-term impact without altering the long-term trend.

“Property has been a consistent performer in Scotland for any investor who has long-term value growth as their goal.”

The highest rise in price was in East Lothian where a home now costs 269% more than when John Collins scored against Brazil in the 1998 game.

The average sale in the region is now £291,603 compared to £79,126 at the time.

Edinburgh is now the second most expensive location to buy a home, up 237% as it was once just eighth. The average price tag now is £283,964 and back in 1998 it was £84,337.

Over the last 22 years, the average cost of a dram has also more than doubled. In 1998 a nip of Whisky cost £1.34 and today the average shot costs £3.

A pint of beer was once £1.89 but today punters will pay around £3.95 for a pint.

However, one thing that house price inflation has not kept pace with is football itself as the transfer world record has been broken 10 times since Brazilian winger Denilson was transferred from São Paulo to Real Betis in Spain for £21.5million after the 1998 World Cup.