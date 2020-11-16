Kind-hearted Aberdeen youngster praised for weekly pocket money donations to charity

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A kind-hearted nine-year-old has been praised for donating her pocket money to charity every week.

Ailie MacIntosh has been giving cash to charity when she shops in the Asda store at Aberdeen Beach Boulevard with her granddad, as she helps him with his shopping.

Aillie’s generosity has been highlighted at a time when charities need support more than ever, with their usual major fundraising opportunities drying up as events were cancelled due to the pandemic.

Ailie’s granddad, Stewart Edwards, said: “I’m very proud of Ailie, I love her to bits. She’s a darling girl, a very endearing child. She knows about children who are not as fortunate as she is and she feels for them.

‘Little superstar’

“She likes to pour the money we collect into the collection buckets and there’s usually quite a lot so it sometimes spills over the floor.”

Store staff described her as a “little superstar” as they arranged to give her a gift card and chocolates to say thank you.

Store community champion Pamela Yuce said: “Ailie could easily spend her pocket money on toys or treats in our store, but she chooses instead to donate to charity. I don’t know many children who would do that. It’s such a lovely generous gesture.

“She’s been doing it for a number of years now and always donates to whichever charity we are supporting at the time. She’s definitely a community champion in the making – she’s a little superstar.”