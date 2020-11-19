Bon Accord Baths postpone open days

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The charity behind the restoration of Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Baths has been forced to postpone its planned open days due to the pandemic.

Despite the disappointment, Bon Accord Heritage will continue to with its fundraising efforts to breathe new life into the category B-listed baths.

Secretary Steven Cooper said the group had made the decision not to go ahead because of the coronavirus situation in Scotland and that, while Aberdeen is currently in level 2, they felt it best to wait.

A pop-up Christmas shop will be held in the lobby of the baths on Saturday between 10am and 2pm, with 100% of the proceeds going towards the restoration.

Mr Cooper said: “We’re really hoping people do support us.

“We are working on improving security after a number of break-ins and we’re trying to raise funds for this.

“There has also been some storm damage, so want to make the baths wind and watertight.

“We’re also keen to meet anyone who can offer donations or support us by buying Christmas cards.

“We would encourage people to come along to help a local cause.”

At the pop-up shop there will be exclusive Bon Accord Baths merchandise on sale, including Christmas cards, mugs, and a selection of art-deco baths prints.

Further weekend dates are expected to be announced for the pop-up shop and this will be posted on the groups social media pages.