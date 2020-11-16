Work to remove cycle lanes at Aberdeen beach gets under way

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Work to remove the controversial cycle lane installed at Aberdeen beach has begun.

The lanes were installed as part of Spaces for People measure during the summer.

However, last month it was confirmed the lanes measures, including the dual cycle lane, would be removed following a meeting of Aberdeen City Council’s city growth and resources committee.

Today, workers could be seen at the Bridge of Don end of the road removing the white lines along the cycle lane.

Despite the measures being branded “excessive” by SNP councillor Ciaran McRae, cyclists groups hit out at the plans to remove the cycle lanes.

Speaking following the announcement, chairman of the Grampian Cycle Partnership Tom Collier invited councillors to join him on a bike ride around the city to help them “understand the consequences of their actions.”