Prosecco thief’s smash-and-grab raid at Aberdeen hotel after breaking in to city’s sheriff court

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A prosecco thief carried out a smash-and-grab raid at a popular city centre hotel after breaking in to Aberdeen Sheriff Court in the days before.

Ian Gray, who took part in a weekend breaking and entering spree across the Granite City, stole hundreds of pounds worth of sparking wine and a set of designer headphones from the bar of the Carmelite Hotel on Stirling Street in the early hours of August 24.

He had also managed to gain entry to an annex building of Aberdeen Sheriff Court three day before in search of something to steal.

The 39-year old, who appeared in a official capacity at the court via video link yesterday, told police after his arrest that he was unaware of his movements at the time the crimes were committed as he was intoxicated.

Mr Gray admitted breaking in to Aberdeen Sheriff Court with intent to steal and breaking in to the Carmelite Hotel, stealing alcohol and headphones. He was on bail at the time.

The court heard the August 21 break-in at the annex building on Castle Street went unnoticed until a maintenance engineer who was returning to work on August 24 saw an alarm had been triggered and that various items were out of place.

Footprints show that Gray had attempted several doors before breaking one lock to the Procurator Fiscal Service office with his foot.

Various drawers containing stationary were found to have been opened.

CCTV footage later showed Gray accessing the building at 10.40pm on Friday, August 21.

At 1.30am on August 24, Gray then broke into the Carmelite Hotel in Aberdeen city centre and walked around.

The court heard when the hotel manager returned the following morning he found fridge locks damaged and bottles of alcohol on the floor.

CCTV footage showed Gray had attempted to force a number of doors open before unsuccessfully attempting to gain access to the till.

Finding one fridge unlocked, Gray made away with 12 bottles of prosecco worth £260 and a pair of Skullcandy headphones worth £45.

Police were able to identify Gray via the CCTV footage, but none of the stolen items were recovered.

Gray’s solicitor Stuart Beveridge said his client had struggled with substance abuse and had recently being subject to a community pay back order.

Sheriff Graeme Napier warned Gray he was “facing a lengthy custodial sentence” but delayed sentencing in order for reports to be carried out.

Gray was remanded in custody and the case was adjourned until December 7.