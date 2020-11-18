Woodside youngsters hoping for strong show of community support as they unveil new graffiti art

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A new Aberdeen mural is being unveiled on Friday with those behind it are hoping it will get people talking about mental health and looking out for one another.

Fersands and Fountain community project’s rescheduled art showcase will take place at the Woodside Community Centre at 1pm.

Its original unveiling in October was cancelled due to bad weather, but the young people of Woodside, workers, artists and local residents are being given a chance to see the new graffiti-style mural in all its glory on Friday instead.

The youngsters are hoping that the mural, created with help from an anonymous Aberdeen street artist, will be a positive talking point and encourage people to reach out and ask for support.

The artist, who uses the tag “Fitlike Art”, said: “I’ve been very impressed by the commitment and engagement of the youths. The mural project has been such a great experience – their ideas have brought such a sense of energy and positivity.”

Funded by the European Commission’s Start The Change project, the art show aims to highlight mental health challenges during the coronavirus pandemic.

Claire Whyte, community worker at Fersands, said: “It’s amazing that the young people are able to have a voice and showcase something so powerful and relevant in such a crazy time.

“It’s a very exciting project in the heart of their own community. I’m extremely proud of all our local young people for coming together and being so passionate and committed to such a fantastic project.”