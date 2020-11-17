Something went wrong - please try again later.

A major Aberdeen hospitality firm has been granted a fresh licence to operate a beer garden – despite objections from the public after rowdy scenes during last week’s Scotland football match.

PB Devco has been allowed to serve alcohol in its marquee at the Bieldside Inn, less than a week since the owners faced criticism for football fans flouting coronavirus rules during the Scotland v Serbia game.

A sub-committee of the city licensing board met this afternoon to discuss the application for a new occasional licence.

The restaurant was only able to serve alcohol indoors, with food, over the weekend after the temporary licence covering the outdoor area was not renewed on Friday, following the historic Euro qualifier win in Belgrade.

It is understood licensing board members voted 5-1 in favour of renewing the licence at today’s meeting.

Government rules for the hospitality trade in level 2 areas – such as Aberdeen – mean customers looking to have a drink without a meal must be seated outside.

Council officers are able to renew the temporary, 14-day licences, if there are no objections.

The Bieldside Inn’s bid to continue serving drinks-only customers outdoors was not automatically rubber-stamped as a number of objections were lodged.

Another of PB Devco’s venues, outdoor beer tent in Langstane Place trading as the Draft Project, is also operating on an occasional licence.

The council is taking views on the renewal of its 14-day licence currently.

Management ‘misjudged’ the ramifications of ‘sheer, unbridled joy’

After the scenes in both bars – roundly criticised by the large swathes of the public, hospitality trade bosses, and politicians of all persuasions – boss Stuart Clarkson admitted his firm had “misjudged” the venues’ ability to cope with the “outbreak of joy at Scotland’s success”.

He added: “Having seen the videos I am shocked, disappointed and saddened.

“This is simply unacceptable and I can understand why people are so upset by this.

“I will now be carrying out a thorough review of what went wrong and what steps we have to take to prevent any such repeat incidents.

“We truly hoped and believed we could provide a safe way for customers to enjoy this crucial match and that we could do that within the existing regulations. We took all steps we could to fully comply with those regulations.

“With hindsight it is easy to understand the scenes of sheer, unbridled joy.

“Unfortunately, in the current pandemic, that is not acceptable and we were unable to prevent or contain what happened.”