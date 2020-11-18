Scorned Stonehaven woman fined for posting naked photos of partner’s former lover on Facebook

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Stonehaven woman has been fined after posting naked pictures of her partner’s former lover on social media.

Emma Ewen discovered the images of her partner and another woman in a “hidden” folder on the family computer.

She then posted the photos on Facebook and included a caption that read: “Does anyone recognise this tramp? I found these photos on the family computer and wondered if she’d like them back?”

After informing her ex of her actions she then told him to “pack his bags” and leave the house.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard the 39-year old said she believed her partner of 10 years was cheating on her which was why she had acted in such a “regrettable way”.

Ewen admitted disclosing an intimate photograph without consent in an attempt to cause fear, alarm or distress on October 15 when she appeared in the dock yesterday.

Fiscal depute Alison Reid said Ewen was on the home laptop when she found a collection of “intimate photographs” in a folder labelled by her partner as containing items relating to his part-time university studies.

She said: “During a short conversation by text message the accused told him she had found these photographs of the complainer and had posted them on Facebook to find out who the female was – she also told him to pack his bags.

“Her partner subsequently viewed the accused’s Facebook profile and saw the accused had indeed posted the aforementioned images to her page.

“The accused’s partner told her to remove the post from Facebook, which she did a short time later.”

Ewen’s partner then sent screenshots of the post to the woman who was the subject of the pictures, who contacted the police to report the incident.

The court heard when interviewed by police, Ewen described the complainer as her partner’s “mistress” and indicated that over the years she had found various pieces of evidence suggesting he was having an affair.

The female complainer told police the pictures were taken before Ewen and her partner’s relationship began a decade ago.

But her solicitor, Ian Woodward-Nutt, said she can “categorically age” the photographs of her partner as having been taken over the last couple of years.

He said she does not accept the pictures were taken before her relationship with her partner.

He said Ewen, of Glenury Road, Stonehaven, had become aware of “ongoing communication” between the two, adding that she had “repeatedly” confronted her partner with her suspicions of infidelity, which he “robustly rebutted”.

Sheriff Ian Wallace described Ewen’s actions as a “serious matter” and fined her £320.