Major disruption for north and north-east train commuters following line checks and adverse weather

Heavy rain accompanied with rail safety checks have resulted in a number of train delays and cancellations this morning for rail passengers across the north and north-east.

Train services between Aberdeen and Inverness will terminate at Elgin and restarted from Forres to allow for safety inspections of the track.

Services are expected to resume around 12pm this afternoon.

NEW: We've had reports of a safety inspection on the track near Elgin. For safety reasons, services will be unable to run between Aberdeen and Inverness. We will be arranging for your rail tickets to be accepted on local bus routes, and we will confirm once this is in place. pic.twitter.com/hiAta3sCbH — ScotRail (@ScotRail) November 18, 2020

Due to heavy rain there has been alterations made to journey times between Inverness and Wick, Kyle of Lochalsh and Edinburgh.

Weather conditions is also affecting the lines heading north from Glasgow Queen Street to Inverness, Oban and Mallaig.

A ScotRail statement said: “Due to a speed restriction because of heavy rain trains have to run at reduced speed.

“Disruption is expected until 6pm.”

It continued: “We’ve had reports of a safety inspection on the track near Elgin.

“For safety reasons, services will be unable to run between Aberdeen and Inverness.

Please be aware that speed restrictions are still in place on a number of routes today, causing disruption to services. Routes affected:

• Inverness – Kyle of Lochalsh/Wick

• Inverness – Edinburgh/Glasgow QS

• Glasgow QS – Oban/Mallaighttps://t.co/n9bZozkq03 — ScotRail (@ScotRail) November 18, 2020

“We will be arranging for your rail tickets to be accepted on local bus routes, and we will confirm once this is in place.

“Network Rail engineers are on the line and working to get this fixed as quickly as possible.”

Cancellations