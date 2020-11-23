Something went wrong - please try again later.

After dedicating years to pruning a secret garden in Old Aberdeen, a university society has been forced to watch on in horror as recent anti-social behaviour threatens to undo all of their good work.

Before coming together as a group officially last year, members of the Secret Garden society had been working informally to improve the community space that sits on the corner of College Bounds and University Road since 2017.

But students misusing the space for activities such as BBQs and fires, while leaving litter lying around and carrying out vandalism, have hit their efforts.

The Secret Garden effort has been led by chairwoman Lily Delamare, with the site next to the Butchart exam centre identified as a potential asset to the local community by providing a green space in the historic neighbourhood as well as a location for growing food.

The team described during a recent meeting of Old Aberdeen Community Council how they are now faced with a dual battle against the elements and others’ behaviour over winter.

‘There is a hostile attitude towards the garden’

Serena Simonetti, of the Secret Garden group, said: “We have had many issues as a society.

“Things have been getting worse and we have received a number of complaints from residents.

“What we have been seeing is other people using the space while not sticking to the rules.

“There is a hostile attitude towards the garden.

“Previously our biggest issue was the littering but setting fires and hosting BBQs is bordering on dangerous.”

Aberdeen University Student Association’s vice-president for communities, Radeen Moncrieffe, said reports had come in suggesting residents have on occasion confused other students with society members.

In an attempt to police the area, the group has set up their own signage, which has in turn been vandalised and ridiculed online.

Ms Delamare added: “We are hoping to foster a good relationship with the local community and we hope that if anyone needs to contact us they will do so via our Facebok page or email.

“We want this to be an asset to the community and something everyone can enjoy.”

Members in attendance at the meeting suggested the installation of lights or CCTV cameras would serve as a deterrent to any would-be troublemakers.

But those suggestions were ruled out as immediate solutions due to the need for planning permission and funding.

A spokesman for Aberdeen University added: “Our estates staff are in correspondence with the student society regarding ways to maintain the space.

“Our security teams will look in on the area more regularly outwith normal campus hours”