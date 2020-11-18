Deaths of 421 people in north and north-east linked to Covid-19 as number of deaths linked to virus in Scotland hits 5,135

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The deaths of 421 people in the north and north-east have now been linked to coronavirus, according to the latest figures.

The figures released by National Records of Scotland (NRS) show 137 deaths have been recorded in Aberdeen, 123 in Aberdeenshire and 22 in Moray since the beginning of the pandemic.

In the Highlands and Islands 139 deaths have been recorded, with 127 of those in NHS Highlands’ area.

Last week, four new deaths were recorded in NHS Grampian’s area, one death in Orkney and one in Shetland with no new deaths recorded in the Highlands or Islands.

The NRS figures are different from those published daily by the Scottish Government as it includes all deaths where Covid-19, including suspected cases, is mentioned on a person’s death certificate.

The latest figures released by the NRS cover up to November 15, and link 5,135 deaths to the virus in Scotland.

Of those, 278 were in the last week – up 71 on the previous week.

Just over two-thirds (69%) of the deaths were people aged 75 and over.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services, said: “Each statistic represents heartbreak for families across the country who mourn the loss of loved ones as a result of this virus.

“Deaths are not spread equally across the country, with the majority of deaths occurring in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde and Lanarkshire Health Board areas”