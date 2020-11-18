Village Spa in Aberdeen announces closure

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Aberdeen spa has announced it will close its doors at the end of December.

The Village Spa, which is based in the Prime Four business park in Kingswells, has informed customers it will no longer operate.

A statement posted on its website said: “It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that all Village Spas will close their doors forever on December 31, 2020.

“We understand this will come as very disappointing news to our wonderful customers and that you may have lots of questions about pre-booked treatments, gift vouchers and deposits paid already.

“We have tried to answer some questions below but for any other questions and queries regarding your Village Spa please contact us via email at villagespaaberdeen@village-hotels.com or call the team on 01224 470025.”

It is understood the Village Hotel will continue operating.