VIDEO: Drop in temperatures brings snowfall to north-east

Wintry conditions were experienced early this morning with snow falling in parts of the north-east.

A miniature blizzard was videoed by photographer Gavin Park in the Kincorth area of Aberdeen around 5.45am.

The five-second clip shows a gust of wind blowing the light snowfall in all directions.

In a Facebook post, Mr Park said: “Fare dinging it doon wi sna min! Aye, aye, aye.”

Snow has also been reported in the Rosemount and King Street areas of the city, as well as Clola and Mintlaw in Aberdeenshire.

Despite temperatures being quite mild for this time of year, a drop overnight to 2C, mixed with light rain has brought the first snowfall of the year to the north-east.

A Met Office weather forecaster said: “The risk of some snow and wintry showers, even down to low levels, will continue through today with temperatures in low single figures.

“Aberdeen will probably not see more than 4 or 5C today.

“This is due to cold air crossing the country from the north.

“However, on Friday we return to a westerly weather pattern with a weather front pushing west to east across Scotland bringing some outbreaks of rain and warmer air.”