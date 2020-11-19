Warning after fake cops request cash from people in Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen residents are being warned to be cautious after fraudsters posing as police officers asked people to withdraw money for them.

In the incidents criminals have claimed to be from the police or representatives of a bank.

Chief Inspector Darren Bruce, local area commander for Aberdeen City North, said: “We would like to again be clear that under no circumstances would a police officer request that you withdraw money from your bank to be handed over to the police.

“If such a request is made, the call should be terminated and report the matter to police using 101.

“If anyone is contacted by their bank by email or phone, suggesting their accounts have been compromised, the safest course of action is to contact the bank independently prior to taking any action and never offer or divulge any personal information.

“I would encourage members of the public to share this information with friends and family who do not have internet or social media access.”

Anyone who wishes to report the incident can contact police by phone on 101 or via the official website.

Anonymous reports can be made to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference PS-20201118-1504 / CF0262521120