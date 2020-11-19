Police called out to ‘potentially suspicious item’ in Aberdeen property

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Residents have been evacuated from their homes after reports of a “potentially suspicious” item found inside an Aberdeen home.

Fire crews, police and an explosive ordnance disposal team are currently in attendance at a house in Sinclair Road in Torry.

A police spokeswoman said: “Following a report of a potentially suspicious item discovered at a house in Sinclair Road, Aberdeen, a number of local road closures have been put in place and a number of surrounding residential properties are being evacuated.

“There are no injuries and EOD are attending.”

The road’s access has been restricted from its junction with Victoria Road following reports of a suspicious item.

As a result, the following roads have been closed as a precaution: Victoria Road at Victoria Bridge and its junction with Walker Road, Sinclair Road at Crombie Place and Victoria Road, Menzies Road and South Esplanade, Cables Road and Victoria Road.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time.

A resident said police are not allowing people into their homes and have closed the bars.

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We are currently in attendance at the South Esplanade and we are assisting police with an ongoing incident.

“We received the call at 6.27pm and sent two pumps from the central fire station.”