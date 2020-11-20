Three men charged in connection with fraud incidents in Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Three men have been charged with fraud following a number of incidents in Aberdeen and Stirling.

Over the past two weeks, police have received a number of reports of vulnerable individuals being targeted by people claiming to be from the police or a bank.

The culprits told their victims there had been some suspicious activity in their account and that a police officer would attend their home to collect their bank card to carry out further inquiries or to collect cash withdrawn for safe keeping.

As part of the investigation, properties in Govan, Glasgow and Stirling were searched and three men now have been charged.

Two men, aged 32 and 56, are due to appear at Stirling Sheriff Court on Monday, and a 27-year-old man is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

A 22-year-old woman was arrested in connection and released pending further inquiries.

Detective Sergeant Scott McKay, from Aberdeen CID, said: “I’d like to thank those who have assisted with our investigation so far.

“We continue to carry out inquiries and I’d encourage anyone who believes they may have been the victim of a similar fraud to contact police immediately on 101.

“Working alongside our colleagues in Stirling and Glasgow, we’ve shown that no matter where criminals base themselves within the country, they will be pursued relentlessly until they are arrested.”

Detective Inspector Davy MacGregor, from Stirling CID, said: “I would remind people that police officers and representatives from banks will never coldcall you and ask you to transfer money to another bank account or to withdraw money to be collected for safe keeping.

“While these individuals can appear genuine, if you receive a request like this, please terminate any calls and contact the police immediately on 101.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.