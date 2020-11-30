Find festive events in your area and online with our interactive table

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Ring out those bells: Christmas has not been cancelled.

Thanks to the clever work of many groups to keep things going despite it all, there are still lots of festive events happening – online and outside – to keep us all entertained.

On this interactive calendar you will find a selection we have put together.

Please do let us know of any you would like to see included by sending details to christmas@pressandjournal.co.uk