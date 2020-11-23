Aberdeen Beach: Motorists diverted through city as road closed for work to remove cycle lanes

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A busy Aberdeen road is shut for up to a month during work to remove temporary cycle lanes.

Council workers started the process of removing cones from the Beach Esplanade last week, after councillors voted to get rid of the measures at October’s City Growth and Resources committee.

The road has now been closed for up to a month for the work to continue.

The cycle path, which runs along the esplanade from Ellon Road to Footdee and down the Beach Boulevard, was part of temporary measures brought in as part of £1.7m Spaces for People in Aberdeen.

The section between Ellon Road and the Beach Ballroom shut at 8am this morning. It will remain closed until Friday December 18 at 5pm.

Vehicles have been temporarily stopped from driving on this stretch while work is carried out to reinstate the road as it was before, and to remove the current measures.

Those looking to travel this way are asked to take an alternative route via King Street, East North Street, the Beach Boulevard and vice versa.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “The length of time it will take to carry out the essential roadworks is dependent on the weather hence we have stated a month as a contingency.

“The works will include the replacement of slabs, lining, pedestrian crossing and buildouts on the north section of the Esplanade, some of this work will be going ahead at the same time as the burning off of the lines on the current road surface.

“We will open sections of the road as soon as it is possible to do so.”