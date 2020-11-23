Aberdeen foodbank raises more than £11,000 through £2 a day eating challenge

Something went wrong - please try again later.

People who took on a challenge of spending only £2 a day on food have helped raise almost £12,000 for a charity.

Fundraisers pledged to live on the small sum for five days to help Community Food Initiatives North East (CFine) build awareness of food insecurity and sample what life is like for those in poverty.

The award-winning social initiative held its annual fundraising challenge, Appetite for Change, last month and 30 people took part.

Participants raised £11,642 for the cause through sponsorship, which will go towards developing and maintaining support services that help hundreds of disadvantaged, food-insecure individuals and families in the north-east every week.

Describing the challenge as an “eye-opener”, those taking part said that while it was possible to live on £2 for a five-day period, they would not manage to get by on such a tight budget week in-week out.

CFine chief executive Lisa Duthie said: “Appetite for Change is our way of helping others understand the struggle that many people have to live with every day.

“It was more important this year than ever before to organise a campaign that destigmatises living on a low income and experiencing difficulties with purchasing adequate food.

“As a result of coronavirus and the oil downturn, many families in Aberdeen are pushed to the brink.

“From March to October alone, we delivered more than 46,300 emergency food parcels with the help of our partners, which is more than double the number of parcels that CFine distributed during all of last year.”