Aberdeen airport cafe which went bust looks to donate all its equipment to north-east kitchen

Aberdeen International Airport is offering up kitchen equipment for free after a cafe confirmed it will not reopen amid huge losses during lockdown.

Joe’s Café closed to passengers and staff at the start of the pandemic in March and bosses have now decided it will be unable to resume business.

The airport and Joe’s former operator The Restaurant Group are now looking to give away an array of high-end commercial kit to a local firm.

Yvonne Birch, head of retail at Aberdeen International Airport, said: “We have been working hard with our retail partners to reopen outlets at our terminal.

“Sadly, our popular landside café Joe’s will not be reopening due to the impact of the pandemic.

“However The Restaurant Group, who operated Joe’s, are kindly allowing us to find another business to donate the items to.

“It would be great if we could find these items a new home and help another business in the north-east.

“We think it would suit a start-up company looking at opening a café and these items could help save them thousands of pounds in costs.”

Ideally the airport is looking for one organisation to take all of the commercial equipment including a hot food warmer, two microwave units, food blender and fridge.

There are also two large fridge displays, three coffee machines and a commercial-sized panini grill, dishwasher and ice maker available.

Emma Lindsay, environmental coordinator at Aberdeen International Airport, added: “We are hoping that as one business closes, we will be able to help another one open.”