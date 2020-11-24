Blind and deaf people to get help in navigating new benefits system

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Blind and deaf people in the north-east are receiving help in navigating Scotland’s new benefits system.

North East Sensory Services (Ness) – a dedicated charity for those in the region living with sensory impairment – has already been able to assist 27 people thanks to a Scottish Government grant

And it will be used to help even more vulnerable people better understand the system, with changes imminent as a result of further devolution.

Ness said its work is more vital than ever, as Covid-19 has made applying for benefits even more challenging for blind or deaf people.

Chief executive Graham Findlay said: “It is important people are able to keep up with what to apply for and how.

“If you are someone with visual or hearing impairments, it is even tougher.

“The pandemic means circumstances are particularly challenging just now, so it’s essential charities like Ness can continue to help in this way.”