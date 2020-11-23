Ancient Aberdeen cathedral receives £10,000 after topping popularity contest

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A historic north-east church has been awarded £10,000 to undertake vital repairs.

St Machar’s Cathedral in Aberdeen received the sum from the Friends of the National Churches Trust, a UK-wide body which aims to preserve churches of historical and architectural importance.

The award came after a nationwide vote by members deemed St Machar most deserving of the award.

The A-listed building, which despite its name is in fact a parish church, previously received a £40,000 grant from the National Churches Trust last year to fund extensive roof repairs, making it watertight and preserving its historic fabric.

The oak ceiling, the church’s most important feature, was erected in 1520 and is of international importance.

St Machar’s finance committee convener David Hewitt described the award as a “great surprise”.

He added: “I greatly admire the work of the National Churches Trust and appreciate its understanding of the life of churches.

“On behalf of the church, the congregation and indeed the people of Aberdeen, I’d like to thank them very much.”

The National Churches Trust’s Catherine Townsend said: “We were delighted that this year more Friends than ever took part in the vote.

“It is great news for St Machar, a remarkable and historic church, that it really caught the affection of our Friends to win the vote.”

The runners up were St Peter’s church in Appleshaw, Hampshire, St Nicholas in Churchstoke, Powys, and St James in Leckhampstead, Berkshire.