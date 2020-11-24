Police chief suggests permanent football ban for Aberdeen beer tent that attracted more than 130 complaints

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Licensing bosses will consider more than 100 complaints about an Aberdeen beer tent at a make-or-break hearing tomorrow – with the north-east’s police chief suggesting banning the pub from showing high profile football games for good.

The Draft Project in Langstane Place failed to have its licence renewed in time for last weekend’s trading, forcing bosses to stop selling alcohol.

More than 130 complaints have been collated for members of Aberdeen Licensing Board, ahead of their decision on the future of the marquee.

Set up in August in the shell of the former Bruce Millers music shop in Union Street, the PB Devco venue provoked public anger during Scotland’s historic football win over Serbia earlier this month.

Fans were filmed without masks, jumping, hugging, singing and shouting – all against Covid-19 rules – during the match which sealed the men’s team a spot at a first major finals since 1998.

North-east police commander Chief Superintendent George Macdonald has suggested the venue could be banned from showing any high profile football matches on TV.

The council has already ordered the removal of televisions in the Draft Project for 21 days.

If a new licence is granted, Ch Supt Macdonald is also pushing for a 10pm closing time – despite rules allowing an extra 30 minutes of trade in level 2 areas, a prolonged music ban even if the national imposed restriction is lifted, and signs indicating drinks can’t be taken outwith the premises.

PB Devco – which also runs bars including Soul, The College and The Queen Vic – had hoped to have the occasional licence renewed late on Friday afternoon to maintain trade over the weekend.

But licensing board members ruled the meeting should be held in public, also allowing more time to consider the scores of complaints before coming to a decision.

Police attended on the night of the football, November 12, helping staff to remove “several patrons” from the premises due to rule breaking.

Environmental health officers have revealed they are investigating whether the marquee was altered to create an enclosed space that evening.

To be classed as outdoors – and therefore allowed to sell alcohol and remain open beyond 8pm – more than half the walls have to be open.

‘Please do something about this before Aberdeen ends up in another lockdown’

The licensing board will consider the 134 complaints before ruling on the application to allow PB Devco to sell alcohol for another 14 days.

Those to make representations include councillors, MSPs and even bosses of other pubs.

Many described their “shock”, “disappointment”, “frustration” and “fury” at the footage from inside, shared widely online.

The anonymous list of complainers also included a person who has self-isolated since March “due to a heart condition”, complaining about the unfairness of crowds flouting the rules while their son could not have a “proper wedding”.

“Please do something about this before Aberdeen ends up in another lockdown,” they pleaded.

Another person, claiming to be an infectious diseases doctor working on the front line told board members “it was devastating to see the lack of regard for public health measures”.

PB Devco declined to comment.

Boss Stuart Clarkson previously admitted he “understood why people were so upset”, as his staff had been “simply unable to contain the outbreak of joy” at the Scotland result.