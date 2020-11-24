REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: 771 new positive Covid-19 cases recorded in past 24 hours, with 60 across north and north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A further 60 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the north and north-east in the past 24 hours.

A total of 771 positive cases across Scotland have been confirmed, as well as 41 deaths.

The latest figures take the number of positive cases in Scotland since the outbreak began to 90,081 with the new cases representing 8.6% of newly tested individuals.

A total of 1,197 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 84 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,143,099 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,053,018 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 49 new cases in Grampian since yesterday. The north-east’s total is now 4,355.

The total of positive cases in the Highlands stands at 1,357 after 11 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles have not recorded any cases in the past 24 hours, with the total number of positive cases since the beginning of the outbreak remaining at 36, 71 and 75 respectively.

The number of cases in Shetland was reported as 73 yesterday, however, the Scottish Government has said the laboratory recording results has “de-notified” two cases that had previously been reported as positive cases.