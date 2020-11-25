Video: Section of Aberdeen’s Union Street cordoned off as emergency services deal with medical matter

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have cordoned off a section of Union Street in Aberdeen as they deal with an ongoing incident.

Emergency services were called to the city centre at 11.15am.

Witnesses said a woman collapsed outside the Sports Direct shop, but her condition is unknown.

The emergency services have put cordons along a stretch of Union Street at the corner with Market Street.

A police spokesman said: “Around 11.15am on Wednesday, November 25, emergency services were called to the corner of Union Street and Market Street in Aberdeen in connection with a medical matter. Officers are assisting ambulance personnel at the scene.”

More to follow.