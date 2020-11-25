Aberdeen charity on ‘breaking the taboo’ of pregnancy loss after Meghan opens up about miscarriage

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The founder of a north-east charity says it is crucial people speak out and share their experiences of pregnancy loss, after Meghan Markle opened up about losing a baby.

Abi Clarke set up Miss (Miscarriage Information Support Service) in 2017, after suffering a miscarriage three years earlier and feeling unsure of where to find help.

“The statistics show one in four people are likely to suffer a miscarriage in their lifetime,” she said.

“Even 10 years ago people weren’t really speaking about it but they are becoming more open.

“People feel they have done something wrong and are at fault; that there’s a reason to blame themselves.

“They can feel ashamed and guilty so they don’t want to talk about it, but we need to break that taboo.”

Mrs Clarke added: “With early pregnancy loss and miscarriage your mental health can definitely be affected.

“Our members can talk about what they’ve gone through without feeling judged or criticised and know they’re not to blame.

“It’s very important they do, and it has been proven that really help people come to terms with what has happened and begin to move forward.”

Miss has developed several projects to support bereaved parents over the festive period including a Northern Star tribute page on its website and the offer of a free Christmas bauble to help people remember lost babies.

The charity is also selling 2021 calendars and cookbooks and, on Sunday, will open a week-long Christmas auction on Facebook, with items including a driving experience, afternoon tea and hotel stay.

For more information visit: www.miscarriageinfosuppservice.co.uk