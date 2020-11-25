Police hunt man in glasses who indecently exposed himself outside block of flats in Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are appealing for information to track down a man in glasses who indecently exposed himself in Aberdeen.

The incident took place on Monday at about 4.40pm outside a block of flats on Formartine Road.

He was disturbed when he was within a communal area outside the flats on that street, near the junction with Harris Drive.

The man is described as being 5ft 10in, of slim build, and was wearing square-framed glasses.

He was wearing a dark puffa jacket and blue jeans and is believed to have access to a small white vehicle.

Detective Constable Andy McNally, of the north-east division, said: “I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time who witnessed anything suspicious, or who has information that will assist this investigation to contact us through 101 quoting reference number 2228 of 23 November.

“Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”