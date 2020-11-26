Police called after reports of youth with weapon at Aberdeen school

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police were called to an Aberdeen school after reports of a male youth carrying a weapon.

The incident happened in one of the city schools on Tuesday with officers recovering the weapon, saying there was “no risk to the public”.

The youth has been reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit as a result.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a male youth carrying a weapon at a school in Aberdeen on Tuesday November 24.

“The weapon was recovered and there was no risk to the public. The youth will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit.”

A spokesman for the council said they were “aware of an incident” on Tuesday at a school and “as police are investigating we cannot comment further”.