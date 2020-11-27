Gothenburg Great Jim Leighton gets ready to kick off December Daily Dash for Dee View Court

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Gothenburg Great Jim Leighton picked up plenty of silverware during his illustrious football career.

And now, the former Aberdeen and Scotland goalkeeper is looking to raise as much brass as possible when he takes part in the December Daily Dash for Sue Ryder Dee View Court.

The 91-times-capped Scotland star has drafted in help from his two dogs, Milly and Alfie, to walk five kilometres every day in December to help the specialist neurological centre at Kincorth.

Starting from December 1, Mr Leighton will participate in the charity’s challenge, which calls on the public to run, jog or walk 5k a day throughout the month.

His pet Lapso Apsos dogs will be joining him on the journey and keeping his spirits up as he battles the elements and trudges through the countryside to support people across Scotland living with neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s, multiple sclerosis and acquired brain injuries.

He said: “I have been an avid supporter of Dee View Court for many years now and it’s a pleasure to be able to get stuck into a challenge that helps fund the amazing care the centre offers to people across Scotland who are dealing with neurological conditions and acquired brain injuries.

“I think Milly and Alfie are going to enjoy it as much as I will”.

Centre director Valerie Maxwell said she was delighted Mr Leighton was taking such a prominent role in the initiative.

She added: “December can be an incredibly difficult month for many, so this is a great way to take some time out to think and reflect whilst raising money for an incredible cause.

“I am very grateful to Jim for getting on board and am extremely proud of all the staff and residents who have embraced the opportunity to raise as much as possible.

“All money raised will help create the best environment for our clients to thrive in their everyday lives, therapy sessions and social activities, as well as ensuring we have the facilities available to reinforce the delivery of expert care.”

People wishing to sign up to the December Daily Dash visit should visit decemberdailydash.com.