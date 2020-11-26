REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: 91 new Covid-19 cases across north and north-east as every health board in the region records at least one positive case

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A further 91 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the north and north-east in the past 24 hours.

Every health board in the region recorded at least one new positive case.

A total of 1,225 positive cases across Scotland have been confirmed, as well as 51 deaths.

The latest figures take the number of positive cases in Scotland since the outbreak began to 92,186 with the new cases representing 4.7% of newly tested individuals.

A total of 1,125 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 90 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,157,632 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,065,446 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 74 new cases in Grampian in the past day. The north-east’s total is now 4,551.

There was a big increase in cases in Grampian announced on Wednesday, with 122 new cases registered.

The total of positive cases in the Highlands stands at 1,384 after 13 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

Orkney recorded a new case for the first time in more than week, with their total number of cases now sitting at 37.

The number of cases in Shetland rose by two, meaning their total is now 75.

The Western Isles recorded their first new case for the first time in almost two weeks.

Their total now sits at 76.