Two charged after police seize cannabis worth £25,000 as well as cocaine and cash during Aberdeen raid

Police in Aberdeen have recovered cannabis worth £25,000 alongside cocaine and cash in a raid in the Tillydrone area.

As a result of the raid, which was conducted yesterday, two people, a 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, have been arrested and charged in relation to the sale and supply of class A and class B controlled drugs.

They were due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Police have said the community policing team from Tillydrone carried out the warrant as part of an intelligence-led operation against serious and organised crime groups.

The money retrieved is said to be more than £1,000.

Sergeant Mark Adam said: “This intelligence-led operation was instigated in response to concerns raised by the local community and continues our commitment to dealing with serious and organised crime, targeting those involved.

“These operations are not only preventative, they also assist connecting and signposting those involved in illegal activities to various sources of help and support.

“I encourage anyone with any concerns or information to contact Police Scotland on 101 or via the website.

“Anonymous reports can be made to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”