Aberdeen hotel wants to create permanent rooftop dining amid ‘surprising’ number of al fresco customers

A row has broken out over an Aberdeen hotel’s plans to add a rooftop seating area to accommodate the “surprising” number of customers still willing to brave the outdoors.

Bosses at The Chester Hotel on Queens Road say the move will better serve customers during the pandemic – but neighbours have vowed to do all they can to block the proposals.

A roof terrace was built at the hotel as part of a wider redevelopment in 2013 and 2014, and it is now hoped the area can be expanded further.

With an emphasis on al fresco dining during the pandemic, many have become accustomed to enduring the cold and often wet weather to have a social drink.

While venues can serve alcohol indoors, large numbers are still choosing to remain outside to avoid the need to purchase food with their order.

Guests pictured enjoying the warmth of the Chester’s outdoor marquee in July.So far the hotel has been using temporary marquees and dining “pods” within the grounds for outdoor dining.

A planning application has been submitted to Aberdeen City Council to extend its current roof terrace, hiding the new area behind a glass balustrade and “dense” hedgerow.

It reads: “With the cooler autumn and early winter weather, diners are frequently choosing to continue to meet and sit externally both in daytime and evening as opposed to the indoor bars and eating areas.

“No increase in user numbers of the hotel is anticipated to arise from the proposals.

“Rather, they would offer guests a greater choice of experience – and currently, and possibly also in future, the possibility of greater security from the spread of infectious diseases.”

The Chester Hotel’s owners say the new measures will increase “acoustic and visual privacy” for guests and neighbours, and will not cause much additional noise.

They added: “Hospitality has undergone significant changes in 2020 and has been forced to adapt.

“The demand for outdoor dining has seen a substantial increase and we predict that this will continue into 2021 and beyond as our guests value the safety of a ‘fresh air’ experience.

“Investing in a product and an experience which meets our guests’ expectations, as well as one which meets regulations and public health trends, is important to us.

“By providing the experience which clients seek, we are protecting the jobs of our team through an unprecedented period for the hospitality industry.”

© Kath Flannery/ DCT Media

But despite assurances that any noise increase will be “negligible,” unconvinced local residents are preparing to object to the plans.

In 2015 a retrospective application to allow dining on the balcony was referred to the council’s planning committee due to the number of objections, including over sound levels.

Queens Cross and Harlaw Community Council cited prior issues with the likes of “bagpipes and chanting conga lines” at the hotel disturbing neighbouring properties.

It was recommended for refusal by then head of planning Margaret Bochel, who said: “Due to the unpredictable nature of how people communicate in a social setting, it would be difficult to control any noise generated by those using the terrace.”

Last night community council secretary Ken Hutcheon said: “So far the neighbours overlooked by the balcony and neighbours nearby who would be affected by noise from it have succeeded in stopping the application.

“The neighbours are disheartened by yet another attempt by The Chester Hotel to impose more noise and less privacy on their houses.

“They can’t believe they are being asked again to send in another set of objections to an application they have seen so recently and so often before.”

Members of the public currently have until Christmas Day to give their views on the proposals.

Ward councillor Martin Greig has asked council bosses to extend the consultation period for a further fortnight to give people more time to have their say.

“I have asked the council for a two-week extension to take this out of the holiday period,” he said.

“This seems a practical solution; I don’t think the additional time would have much impact because of the general slowdown at the end of the year.

“As with all planning applications, the process is open for consultation and it is always good to hear all comments.”