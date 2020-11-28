Obituary: Social work director Mary was made CBE for her service

Something went wrong - please try again later.

As director of social work for the Grampian region for more than a decade, Mary Hartnoll was well-known in the sector and had a distinguished career that took her across Scotland and led to her being made a CBE.

The Bristol native was director of social work for Grampian for 15 years, before she was appointed to one of the biggest social work positions in Europe in 1993 as director for Strathclyde Regional Council, serving half the population of Scotland.

She died on November 16, at the Laurels Lodge care home in Aberdeen, at the age of 81.

Miss Hartnoll followed in her father’s footsteps with her career in social work, as her father had been a principal social worker and chaplain to the deaf in Bristol.

She gained a BA in sociology at London University, before taking on a post-graduate course in social work at Liverpool University, before her very first post as a childcare officer for Dorset County Council.

Later in her career in social work, she became divisional director of social services for Berkshire County Council at Reading, before she was recruited by the former Grampian Regional Council as their social work chief in 1978.

Miss Hartnoll also served on an array of national working parties and review groups and was president of the Association of Directors of Social Work from 1984 to 1986.

In 1990, her work was first recognised when she was made an MBE in the New Year’s Honours list, later being made a CBE.

By 1996 she had become the director of social work for Glasgow City, before her retirement in 1998.

She chose to spend her later years in Aberdeen.

Other highlights of her career in social work included starting a professional fostering scheme for children in Berkshire, before introducing a similar scheme in Grampian.

She maintained her own caseload until 1971, after which administration took up the bulk of her time.

Outwith her job, Miss Hartnoll had a passion for natural history, bird watching, walking and music.

A memorial service for Miss Hartnoll will be held at a later date.