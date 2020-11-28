Aberdeen man jailed over ‘utterly terrifying’ armed stand-off with police

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A knife-wielding Aberdeen man had to be hit with a Taser three times to bring an “utterly terrifying” armed stand-off with police to an end.

Scott Clark charged at officers sitting in a marked car before smearing his blood on its window, screaming “hysterically” and hitting it with a knife.

Officers were forced to cordon off part of Holburn Street, near its Great Southern Road roundabout, to protect the public during the stand-off in the early hours of Sunday, August 23.

Clark, 30, a prisoner at HMP Grampian, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court via video-link for sentencing yesterday.

He had previously admitted property damage, carrying a knife and threatening behaviour.

At around 2.25am on August 23, Clark was seen slashing the tyre of a police car.

Five minutes later he targeted another marked vehicle with two officers inside, trying – and failing – to gain access by tugging on the front passenger door.

Fiscal depute Colin Neilson said: “On realising he was unable to gain entry, the accused repeatedly struck the front passenger window of the vehicle with the butt of the knife while hysterically screaming ‘come on then’.

“He smeared some of his blood from a cut on the car window.”

Soon after, four officers armed with stun guns arrived as backup and a stand-off ensued outside the Tesco Express supermarket.

When Clark began holding the blade to his neck, they were forced to take action to protect him from himself.

He was struck with one Taser but it was “ineffective”, prompting two more attempts from the officers.

Mr Neilson said the third “immediately took effect”, adding: “The accused fell backwards to the pavement, dropping the large knife in his hand.”

Solicitor David Sutherland said his client had not offended for more than six years, and his recent behaviour was a result of mental health issues which had been exacerbated by the pandemic and alcohol.

“He accepts that was not a good combination,” he said.

Sheriff William Summers jailed Clark for 22 months.

He said: “I need to have regard for the gravity of these offences, including charging at a police car and trying to get in with a knife, and becoming involved with an armed stand-off.

“You had to be Tased three times.

“That must have been utterly terrifying for the officers and those who witnessed it.”