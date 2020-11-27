In Pictures: Aberdeen landmark lit up to bring Christmas cheer to city

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen’s iconic Marischal College has been transformed by a festive light display.

Last week, Aberdeen’s Christmas tree and city lights were switched in a subdued ceremony by Lord Provost Barney Crockett.

And now, passers-by in the city centre will get the chance to see the council’s headquarters in the heart of the city lit green and red.

Alongside you’ll also spot a host of Christmas trees, a light-up Santa and a Christmas gift on Broad Street’s grassy area.

Elsewhere in the city, Union Street’s display and the Castlegate Christmas tree have both been switched on, along with the George Street column lighting and tree, and Thistle Street area column lighting.

People can also look forward to the nativity scene at St Nicholas Kirkyard which will be opened to the public on Monday.