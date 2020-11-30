Only hours left to bid for specially-decorated Christmas trees in charity fundraiser

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

People have one last chance to get their hands on one of eight eye-catching Christmas trees on display in Aberdeen – and to support a children’s charity in the process.

Sponsored by organisations from across the north-east, each of the 9ft trees has been spectacularly decorated to help the Archie Foundation.

Closing out a week-long online auction, the highest bidders will be announced at 8pm tonight.

Included in the selection is a tree sponsored by Aberdeen FC with signed memorabilia.

The charity which supports children’s hospitals across the north and north-east, will be using the money raised to continue providing support for babies, children and families.

Alongside the trees up for sale, a rainbow-themed Oor Wullie statue has also been made available to buy.

In admiration of the efforts made by NHS staff, the charity issued a plea in October and subsequently received thousands of knitted and crocheted rainbows from across Scotland.

Hundreds of them now hang from The Thank You NHS Rainbow Tree.

Lynne Brooks, gifts and donations manager, said: “Like with any auction, it’s always at its most exciting in the moments before it comes to a close.

“We hope to see some competitive last-gasp bidding today. Those that are successful won’t just get a spectacular tree, but will be bettering the potential outcomes of the region’s young people and their families.

“We’re already thrilled with the response this project has had from the local community. It’s been really heart-warming during what has been a difficult year for us, like all charities, to raise funds.”