Saturday, November 28th 2020 Show Links
For Print / News / Aberdeen

Man, 25, reported by police for driving almost double the speed limit on Aberdeen 40mph road

by David Walker
November 28, 2020, 11:45 am
Syndicate Post image

A man has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal after driving almost double the speed limit in Aberdeen.

The 25-year-old was stopped by police on Forrit Brae shortly after 5.10am this morning.

He was travelling at 78mph within a 40mph zone.

The vehicle was stopped and the man has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

A statement from police read: “Driving at these speeds can result in disqualification and put other road users at great risk.”

More from the Press and Journal