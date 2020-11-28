REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: Three deaths recorded in Aberdeen as 69 new positive Covid-19 cases recorded in past 24 hours across north and north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Three Aberdeen residents are among the 44 deaths recorded by the Scottish Government in the latest daily coronavirus figures.

A further 69 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the north and north-east in the past 24 hours, with a total of 788 positive cases across Scotland confirmed.

The latest figures take the number of positive cases in Scotland since the outbreak began to 93,943 with the new cases representing 4.4% of newly tested individuals.

The total number of deaths in Scotland from those who tested positive for Covid-19 now stands at 3,720.

A total of 1,077 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 22 on yesterday’s figure, and 80 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care, also down by three.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,170,888 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,076,945 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 50 new cases in Grampian since yesterday. The north-east’s total is now 4,674.

The total of positive cases in the Highlands stands at 1,410 after 19 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles have not recorded any cases in the past 24 hours, with the total number of positive cases since the beginning of the outbreak remaining at 37, 75 and 78 respectively.