Winter graduations take place online as Aberdeen University students praised for ‘incredible resilience’ in tough year

Graduation represents the culmination of years of hard work and dedication – making the move from education into the world of work is one of the major milestones in many people’s lives.

In normal circumstances, the occasion stirs up images of students kitted out in caps and gowns waiting to accept their degree while saying a bittersweet goodbye to their time spent poring through textbooks and sweating over deadlines.

This year’s winter graduations at Aberdeen University, however, have had to be adapted due to the pandemic which has turned life upside down in countless ways.

Though unable to host the scores of students that would usually mingle together with their loved ones and classmates, university bosses have refused to let the moment pass by unnoticed.

With the usual ceremony and celebrations gone, students have instead been attending celebrations over the internet.

And, while students weren’t able to take photos on the famous campus lawns and uncork bottles of champagne with friends and family, they have been able to gather together virtually from the comfort of their own home.

Starting on Tuesday, virtual ceremonies have been hosted throughout the week for those coming to the end of their academic studies.

Professor George Boyne, principal and vice-chancellor at Aberdeen University, said: “I think I speak for everyone at the university when I say that 2020 has brought challenges that none of us thought we’d ever experience in our lifetimes.

“Over the course of this year our students have shown incredible resilience to continue with their studies, and we are all so proud of them as they graduate this week.”

Throughout this year, students at the historic north-east institution have had to adapt and overcome in order to succeed at their chosen discipline at a time when campuses across the UK were forced to close their doors.

When people were finally allowed to return to some semblance of normality with regards to going back to study on campus, it was done with a mix of online and in-person teaching.

Constantly having to adapt and change the way in which they have gone about completing their degrees, the graduates of this year have faced unprecedented obstacles that no-one could have anticipated.

Prof Boyne added: “I am of course immensely disappointed that we are not able to celebrate together this week.

“Our graduation ceremonies are a highlight of the university calendar and are the time of the year when we reflect on all the hard work that has gone before, as well as look with excitement to what comes next.

“While the way we mark the achievements of our students has had to change temporarily due to the pandemic, nothing alters the significance of what every one of our graduates has accomplished during their time with us.

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all our graduating students and wish them well in whatever the future holds for them.”