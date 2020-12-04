Highlands duo hope to make their mark after securing their masters degrees amidst the pandemic

Something went wrong - please try again later.

It was going to take much more than a global pandemic to stop Andrea Richmond from getting her masters degree in chemical engineering.

Completing the tricky course might sound like a daunting prospect even without the unprecedented ramifications of coronavirus.

It was made even harder as the 24-year old from Invergordon had to persevere without access to specialist computer software only available on campus.

Already a graduate of Aberdeen University, she had returned to her alma mater to achieve her long-term goal of securing a career as a process engineer in the energy sector.

Miss Richmond said: “The pandemic preventing me from getting access to the uni computers and specialist computer programmes when I was completing my thesis was the biggest challenge unfortunately.”

She said it was thanks to her “hard work and adaptability” that she was able to graduate.

As a result of the pandemic making seismic changes to an already challenging job market, she decided to throw herself into her studies to ensure she is as qualified as possible.

Miss Richmond added: “The year 2020 has been an unprecedented year.

“You sometimes wonder if all the years of studying is worth it, but I am enhancing my employability skills for a future when Covid does not impact on all aspects of the job market.”

After picking up her masters degree, the keen saxophonist, artist and photographer will be undertaking a masters of science course in decommissioning to further her prospects in the renewable industry.

Climate change is one battle that Elgin-born Ewan Beveridge felt he couldn’t just spectate on from the sidelines.

Now armed with a masters degree in ecology and conservation, he has aspirations of protecting and conserving Scotland’s natural environment.

The Moray man’s efforts have already helped him secure a placement with NatureScot, a public body dedicated to the protection of the country’s most beautiful areas.

As part of the placement, he’ll be undertaking important work to restore the country’s degraded peatland environments.

The 24-year-old said: “These habitats are very important carbon stores and their protection and restoration will play a vital role in delivering the targets set out in the Scottish Government’s Climate Change Plan.

“I will be carrying out a project to determine the best techniques to achieve this.

“I’m really excited to put the skills I gained at university to use in the working environment, and hopefully contribute to real-world environmental and conservation issues.”

His studies in the Granite City came off the back of completing an undergraduate degree in zoology at Glasgow University.

It was that course that sparked his passion for the natural world and inspired his later study.

Mr Beveridge said: “The MSc in ecology and conservation at Aberdeen University seemed like the perfect opportunity to do this, as the course offered the chance to gain many skills that are essential for a successful career in the ecology sector.

“Covid restrictions unfortunately forced me to abandon my original masters project plan and come up with a completely new idea that didn’t involve fieldwork.

“I was also delighted to recently find out I will be graduating with a distinction.”

Like many graduates, the pandemic has left a lasting impact on his university experience.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to attending a virtual graduation ceremony in the coming weeks and celebrating completing my degree with my classmates.

“Many of them had to return home overseas after saying our goodbyes very abruptly in March, and I can’t wait for the day when we get to meet up again in person instead of virtually.”