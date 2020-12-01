Online Christmas carol concert to raise funds for cancer charity

Something went wrong - please try again later.

People looking to get into the festive spirit while helping a good cause have been invited to watch a special online concert being staged by a cancer charity.

Maggie’s, which has centres providing free cancer care across Scotland, including in Aberdeen and Inverness, has organised the digital event to raise much-needed funds and bring some Christmas joy to families.

The online sing-along entitled “carols on your couch” will feature well-known Scottish actors, authors and musicians lighting up laptops in homes and care homes nationwide.

The sensational line-up includes Scotland’s own X-Factor alumni, Caitlyn Vanbeck, as well as the St Mary’s Cathedral choir, who will perform a special, candle-lit carol concert live from the cathedral in Edinburgh.

Over the course of the hour-long event, viewers will also be treated to an exclusive performance by much-loved panto duo in the form of DJ extraordinaire Grant Stott and River City star Andy Gray.

They will be reuniting for the first time this year to play Santa and Andy “the elf” at the iconic King’s Theatre in Edinburgh.

Mr Grant spoke candidly about the charity as he thanked staff for all of their support and care throughout his personal experience with cancer.

Mr Stott, who has also worked closely with Maggie’s over recent years, said he’s witnessed first-hand the life-changing impact its care centres have had.

He said: “I’ve met some remarkable people whose journeys have been made just that bit more bearable thanks to the unwavering support they’ve received from Maggie’s.”

Tickets for the online concert are available at the donation of £10 with all proceeds going to the charity’s eight centres across Scotland.

Maggie’s has been running virtual workshops and networking groups throughout the pandemic to help and support those living with cancer.

Aberdeen centre head, Kevin Mathieson, said: “‘Carols on your couch’ gives people an opportunity to escape the pandemic and connect with the traditional joy of Christmas – all from the safety and comfort of home.

“In so many ways, 2020 has been a year people will want to forget, and for people dealing with the impact of cancer it has been especially tough.

“The chance to sing along and enjoy Christmas carols, festive readings and entertainment with your family is too good to miss and we hope that supporters from all over the city and shire will join in in support of Maggie’s, and take away a very happy memory with which to end the year.”

Andrew Benjamin, centre fundraising manager at Maggie’s Highlands, added: “We think it’s a fabulous initiative to spread some Christmas cheer to people who either use our centre or have friends and family using our service.

“It’s a really lovely, feel-good event that is not only spreading joy to people by giving them an opportunity to go to a carol concert, all of which have been canceled due to Covid-19, but it also helps raise money for Maggie’s to continue their service.”

The concert will be streamed live at 7.30pm on Thursday.

The event will also be screened free of charge in Scotland’s care homes to bring some festive cheer to residents and to say thank you to key workers for their efforts in the pandemic.