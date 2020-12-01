Craft beer plans approved for former Aberdeen nightclub

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Plans for a “bright and airy” craft beer bar have been approved for a former Aberdeen nightclub.

OGV Taproom want to create the new spot at The Garage, in Windmill Brae.

Born out of energy media firm OGV Energy branching out, the line of industry-inspired beers was first marketed earlier this year.

Bucking the trend and entering the hospitality trade while others struggle through the pandemic and government coronavirus restrictions, director Kenny Dooley told The P&J that he didn’t expect the venture to be “a quick money maker”.

He added: “We want to work with the local bar trade and hotels and build the beer brand over the next few years.

“No one is looking at this and saying we need to have it open and be full of customers immediately.

“It will be what it is, hopefully a good environment for people to come and work, with good Wi-Fi, where they feel they can come and have meetings or network.

“Whether it’s to just work or to try some craft beers, that’s fine.”

The pandemic has impacted how long it has taken to gain planning permission but Mr Dooley hopes customers could be enjoying a drink by February.

The plans include outdoor space on the Bridge Place side on the building, which will be opened up to make it brighter than the sticky-floored student bar and music venue it previously was.

Nearby nightclub Atik had objected, concerned patrons in its smoking area and people on the taproom’s terrace would clash.

Solicitors Bidwells warned interaction between the groups could prove a “likely flashpoint” with the nightclub bosses envisaging “potential conflict and hostility” leading to crime.

Torry and Ferryhill councillor Christian Allard also urged the planned beer garden to be refused permanent permission during the pandemic, when so many pubs are operating outdoor spaces on temporary, occasional licences.

The three objections were short of the six which would have required the council’s planning committee to consider the proposals, which were instead approved by officers.

A music ban and 11pm to 8am closure will be imposed on the beer garden to address concerns over noise raised by a nearby resident.

The Garage nightclub and live music venue business wound up in May 2018, citing a lack of music performers coming to play.

Once a prominent stage in the Aberdeen music scene, previously trading as Moshulu and Warehouse, it hosted the likes of Biffy Clyro, Idlewild and Franz Ferdinand through the years.