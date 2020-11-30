Your Photo, Your Town: Bumper gallery part two

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

We received some incredible submissions for our Your Photo, Your Town photography competition.

We invited Press and Journal readers to show off their photography skills and also show us what makes them proud of their local area by entering our new competition.

We wanted to see the very best sights from the north of Scotland – and you certainly delivered.

Voting is under way and there’s still time to cast your vote by picking up a copy of the P&J on Tuesday this week. Here is a look at part two of our shortlist.